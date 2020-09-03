AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,340 Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SINA were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in SINA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SINA during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SINA by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SINA by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SINA during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. SINA Corp has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.45 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SINA shares. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

