AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 25,819 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,819 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BofA Securities raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.05.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.