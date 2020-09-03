AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at about $138,000.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.97. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $102.25.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PZZA. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

