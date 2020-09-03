AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 16,712 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,712 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,416.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

