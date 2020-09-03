AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,262 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.33.

NYSE:TMO opened at $441.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $441.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

