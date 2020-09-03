AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 71.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,304,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,627,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $107,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Shares of IT stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.85. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

