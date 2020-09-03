AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.29.

Shares of AAP opened at $158.10 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

