AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,164,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 213,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,700,000 after purchasing an additional 320,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 353,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,750,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.