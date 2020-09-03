AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $73,179,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,640,000 after buying an additional 1,388,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 304,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PVH by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 274,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 18,128.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 233,851 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. PVH Corp has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.