AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $3,798,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $2,556,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $54,477.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDCC. ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

IDCC stock opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

