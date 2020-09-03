AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 55.7% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 16.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $216.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.19. The stock has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $220.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.