AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $486,000 in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

BKI opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

