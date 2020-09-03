AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $445,000 in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Triton International by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Triton International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 43,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Triton International by 102.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Triton International by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTN stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. Triton International Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

In other Triton International news, insider Global Ltd Bharti sold 295,600 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $9,527,188.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities upgraded Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Triton International from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

