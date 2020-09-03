AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,899 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,442 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

