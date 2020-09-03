AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Rambus by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $82,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $257,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.