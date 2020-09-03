AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,242 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NetGear worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NetGear by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in NetGear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,331,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NetGear by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 101,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NetGear by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NetGear by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetGear stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 1.11.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTGR. BWS Financial boosted their price target on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $39,543.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $63,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at $954,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,649 shares of company stock worth $6,434,383. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

