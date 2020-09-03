AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

