AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 120,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,185,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 481,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

EV opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

EV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

