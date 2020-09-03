AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 108.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

TSEM opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $310.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

