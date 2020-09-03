AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,429 shares of company stock worth $3,914,365. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $237.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.73. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $238.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.