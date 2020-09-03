AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,033.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.9% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $118.67 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average is $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

