AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 5,931 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Strs Ohio increased its position in nVent Electric by 21.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 27.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 303,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

