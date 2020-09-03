AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,462 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 82.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $579,351,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

