AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,136 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756,145 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,178,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,576 shares of company stock worth $24,622,324. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of IBKR opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

