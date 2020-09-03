Allovir’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 8th (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir’s (NASDAQ:ALVR) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 8th. Allovir had issued 16,250,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $276,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Allovir has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $45.28.

In related news, Director Diana Brainard acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 521,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

