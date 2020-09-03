Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APYRF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $56.50 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of APYRF opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.