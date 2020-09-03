Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

