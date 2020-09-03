Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARLP. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

ARLP opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $423.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.61. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch bought 46,318 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $185,735.18. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at $185,735.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.