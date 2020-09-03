ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Update

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, an increase of 252.2% from the July 30th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ALJJ stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. ALJ Regional has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $44.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.88.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $95.35 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALJ Regional stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 265,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of ALJ Regional as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

