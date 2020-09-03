ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

ALRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS ALRS opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.48 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

