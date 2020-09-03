Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 624,700 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the July 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 559.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 28,079 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALDX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

ALDX opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.52 and a quick ratio of 14.52. The company has a market cap of $252.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

