Alamos Gold Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AGI stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.23.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

