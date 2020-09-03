Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

ALG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $132.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $431,600.00. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,481.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,784 shares of company stock valued at $937,144. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alamo Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

