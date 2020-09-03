Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.73

Shares of Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 2308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($5.68). Analysts forecast that Akouos Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the second quarter worth $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the second quarter worth $146,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the second quarter worth $450,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the second quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 2nd quarter worth about $928,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

