AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 826,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

