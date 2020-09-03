ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
ADTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
ADTN opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $548.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.32. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $13.20.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 9,345,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 93,452 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 78,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.
