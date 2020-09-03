ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

ADTN opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $548.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.32. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. Analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 9,345,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 93,452 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 78,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

