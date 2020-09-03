A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of A. O. Smith worth $47,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

