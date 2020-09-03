9,176 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 152,791.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after buying an additional 12,689,329 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $71,600,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Ventas by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ventas by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,697,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.39.

Ventas stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.