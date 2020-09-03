8,014 Shares in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dover by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after purchasing an additional 227,829 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 21.5% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,365,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

