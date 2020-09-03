5,554 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 55,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,996 shares of company stock worth $417,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cross Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

