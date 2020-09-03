3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the July 30th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.23 on Thursday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Investec cut 3i Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

