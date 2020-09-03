3,332 Shares in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,332 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,447.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

