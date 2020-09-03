17,509 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.