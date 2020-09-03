16,417 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UDR by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,301,000 after purchasing an additional 323,643 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 15.2% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

NYSE UDR opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

