13,328 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,985,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,051 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,119,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,932,324 shares of company stock worth $229,304,333 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

NLOK stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.