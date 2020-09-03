12,572 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,996 shares of company stock valued at $417,644 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.