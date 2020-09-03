11,291 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $100.04 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $107.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David K. Chao sold 4,000,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $385,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $240,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $2,301,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,889,597 shares of company stock worth $455,949,011 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

