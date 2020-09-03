10,493 Shares in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,493 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,710,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,010 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,078 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,770,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 339.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 991,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of CFG opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.