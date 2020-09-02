ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $28.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

