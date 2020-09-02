Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37-2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-$2.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $456.25 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $325.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,683.82, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.17.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $5,195,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

